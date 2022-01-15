LAKE MARTIN(WALA) -- Dozens took the Polar Plunge at Alabama's Lake Martin Saturday morning.
It's a race where participants must swim out into the lake, go around a buoy, and come back to grab an item from a hook to win a $100 prize.
The event sold a record number of tickets this year.
Proceeds benefit the Lake Martin Resource Association.
