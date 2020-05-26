DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) -- A dramatic water rescue caught on cam. Nine people pulled out of the water after their boat began sinking and capsized.
It happened Friday off Destin's East Pass. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Division responding. Sgt. Brian Parkton's body camera catching the entire rescue unfold.
Destin Firefighters on waverunners showing up not a moment too soon to help scoop the people out of the water, including three children -- as several adults climbed up on a nearby pipeline.
The Coast Guard also assisting as they safely accounted for everyone. A couple of minor injuries, but everyone is okay.
To see the raw video in its entirety click here.
