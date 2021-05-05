MOBILE, Ala. --As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, at Dunkin’, they want to support those on the frontlines.
In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is showing its appreciation for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.
On Thursday, May 6, Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.
