EAST BREWTON, ALA. (WALA)- A security camera captured a destructive EF-2 tornado as it ripped through East Brewton over the weekend.
The video from W.S. Neal High School, which took a hit itself.
You can see debris and limbs zipped across the parking lot, pushed by 125 mph winds.
The twister, would take on a 22 mile rampage. It destroyed mobile homes and injuring 20 people. Two of them were seriously injured.
