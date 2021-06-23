EAST BREWTON, ALA. (WALA)- A security camera captured a destructive EF-2 tornado as it ripped through East Brewton over the weekend.

The video from W.S. Neal High School, which took a hit itself.

You can see debris and limbs zipped across the parking lot, pushed by 125 mph winds.

The twister, would take on a 22 mile rampage. It destroyed mobile homes and injuring 20 people. Two of them were seriously injured.