A confirmed EF-2 tornado touched down Saturday in East Brewton, crushing seven mobile homes and damaging other.

“It’s something you just downright can’t describe. It’s scary. It’s was out of this world and I just thank God I made it through,” said tornado survivor Jacqueline Jackson.

Jackson’s home was destroyed in seconds and she found herself trapped and not knowing if she would make it out alive. Tree limbs and the framework of a mobile home landing on her roof, threatening to collapse it.

“Seeing the top of my house blow off and then the shattering and then hearing the trees crack and hit my ceiling and knowing it’s caving in. That’s indescribable and the pure fear that you might not make it out…can’t describe it. You just can’t,” she said.

While Jackson waited to be rescued, others were desperate as well. Next door at the trailer park, Rick Goolsby found himself in the middle of a lifesaving effort. He’d been at his church a couple of blocks away and hurried to the scene. The first people he came across were a husband and wife who’d been thrown from their home.

“The lady was laying in the road here, about where that pile of debris is now and started uncovering things to help get here out. There was some girls there. They put a white comforter around here and held an umbrella around her. It was raining pretty hard and I told them to just keep them comfortable. Don’t move her, and the guys from over there was helping her husband…was about thirty feet down the street, covered in rubble,” said Goolsby.

As he turned his attention back to the court where the trailers had been, a friend of Goolsby, a well-known crossing guard for the city, came walking out of the unrecognizable debris which had been her trailer.

“Her house was completely flat. Where that white, half-ton Ford truck is up on its side. Hers is about seventy feet away. It just barrel-rolled back to the east. Everything’s flat and she was standing there looking for her car keys. You know, there was nothing left,” he said.

Across the street, Alicia Jossey’s house had a tree across part of the roof, but the rest of the house was spared. She’s grateful she and her son are safe. Like so many others here, she’s just praying for those who lost everything.

“They’re probably as grateful as I am to have their health and their life, but you know, that’s a big issue for them, not having anything anymore,” said Jossey.

Most in East Brewton are just grateful to be alive and must now start over from scratch.

The son-in-law of the couple who was thrown from their trailer during the twister said they’re still in the hospital and his wife is there with them.

If you want to help some of these families in their recovery, you can donate on these GoFundMe campaigns:

Natalie and Pete's Tornado Fund

Help for Tara, Shane and Children

Help Mary Carmichael rebuild her home

Help to get another home