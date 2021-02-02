ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a missing endangered adult.
Authorities say 77-year-old Lemuel Robert Hall was reported missing on September 18, 2019.
They say he was last seen on the 1400-block of Chippendale Road in the Cantonment area.
According to officials, the ECSO Cold Case Investigators have exhausted leads on this case and are asking for the public's help with any information that may bring Hall home.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
