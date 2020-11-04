Depending on how the rest of the vote-counting goes, it could be a long week.
At this point, President Donald Trump faces the longer odds. He trails in states he must in order to retain the White House. Fox News has called Wisconsin and Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden. Without those states, Trump cannot win even if he pulls out other tight races, like North Carolina and Georgia.
Remember those hanging chads in 2000? That was during the Florida recount. There probably won’t be chads this time, but we could see recounts and court fights. The Trump campaign on Wednesday, for instance, filed lawsuit to try to stop the vote counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The campaign claims it was not given sufficient access to observe the vote-counting.
Let’s look at some possible scenarios:
Wisconsin
State law does not provide for an automatic recount. But the losing campaign can request one if the margin is within 1 percentage point. That is where the race is now, with Trump trailing Biden. The Trump campaign already has indicated it will ask for a recount, which it would have to pay for unless the margin is within a quarter of a percentage point. That would come to about $3 million.
Pennsylvania
State law here mandates an automatic recount if the margin is within a half a percentage point. As of now, Trump leads this state, but the late-reporting mail votes have been trending heavily for Biden. If Trump loses and the margin is greater than a half-percentage point, he could request a recount. But his campaign would have to pay for it.
Michigan
State law here provides for an automatic recount only if the margin is extremely tight – 2,000 votes or less. The losing campaign can request a recount, but the law requires the campaign to provide evidence of fraud or error.
Georgia
For now, Trump maintains a small lead. But That narrowing with each batch of new returns from mail ballots. Should he fall behind, Georgia has no automatic recount. Trump could request one if the margin is within half a percentage point.
One important thing to keep in mind: Recounts rarely change the outcome of elections. Even in a close race, the margin is usually tens of thousands of votes. That’s a lot for voting machines to get wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.