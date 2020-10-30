Election Day on Tuesday will feature more than just candidates seeking office. Voters also will decide a number of ballot initiatives.
Here is a look at statewide constitutional amendments and local issues in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Amendment 1: This amendment would mandate only citizens can vote.
That already is the law, but state legislators voted to enshrine it in the state constitution. It would prohibit non-citizens from voting in local elections, which is allowed in some places across the country.
Right now, this is what the constitution says: Every citizen of the state “who is a citizen of the United States” and at least 18 years old may vote. The amendment would change that to “only a citizen of the United States” 18 or older may vote.
This passed overwhelmingly in the Legislature and has the backing of a group called Citizen Voters Inc. There is no organized opposition.
Amendment 2: This would change the way rogue judges are disciplined.
It is part of a long list of changes to the judicial system. It would eliminate the power of the state Legislature to remove a judge from office. Only the Court of the Judiciary could remove a judge. And the lieutenant governor no longer would have an appointment to that court.
The lieutenant governor also would lose his appointment to the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges. That body would increase from nine to 11 members.
This passed the Legislature with just six dissenting votes.
Amendment 3: This also has to do with judicial system. It would make changes to judicial vacancies, specifically, changing the timing of elections for people appointed to replace judges before the end of their terms.
The idea behind this is that appointed judges should not have to face voters so soon. Currently, a judge appointed to fill an unexpired term serves one year or for the rest of the term, whichever is longer. This amendment would allow the new judge to serve at least two years before having to run for election.
Let’s look at an example. Under current law, if a judge elected in November 2018 were to leave office in September 2019, a replacement taking office on Oct. 15 would be more than a year away from the next election. So that new judge would have to face a primary in March. Under the amendment, that same replacement judge would not have to run until the primary in 2022.
Four state senators voted against sending this amendment to the ballot.
Amendment 4: This is an attempt to clear the state constitution of long-dead racist provisions from the past.
The amendment would authorize the Legislature to “recompile” the constitution during the 2022 legislative session. Voters would have to approve any changes after that.
It would allow for:
- Arranging the text in proper articles.
- Removing all racist language.
- Deleting duplicative provisions and those that have been repealed.
- Consolidating provisions related to economic development.
- Arranging the local amendments by county.
There are so many of these outdated provisions. For instance, Article 14 mandates separate schools for “white and colored children.” The U.S. Supreme Court long ago struck that down. But the unenforceable words remain.
The Legislature approved this without opposition. However, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore opposes it. He argues this is just a back-door attempt to make it easier to raise taxes by creating a new right to public education that could allow courts to order tax increases.
Baldwin County toll authority: This will only be on the ballot in Baldwin County. It would create a toll authority that would have the power to authorize a toll on one road – the planned extension of the Baldwin Beach Express from Interstate 10 to Interstate 65.
This has the backing of most local business leaders and government officials, who say a toll is the only way to pay for the estimated $200 million project. This is notably different than the contentious debate over a proposed I-10 bridge toll that dominated the news year before local officials effectively killed the plan.
That would have hit commuters hard. This proposal, meanwhile, largely spares Baldwin residents. Mostly, it would be tourists heading to the beach who would pay.
While opposition has been muted, it has drawn fire from Orange Beach businessman and political activist Dean Young. He is urging voters to reject it.
Pay-As-You-Go: Mobile County voters will vote on latest phase of the Pay-As-You-Go program. This has proven to be quite popular with voters. It finances road construction projects throughout the county. Voters routinely approve this by wide margins.
The 2020 version of this comes to almost $61 million. That will pay for things like repaving, improving intersections and adding lanes. One proposed project, for instance, would cost about $9.6 million to widen Cottage Hill, McFarland and Snow roads.
You can find a complete list of the proposed projects here.
