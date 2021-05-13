The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an emergency fuel waiver to help potential shortages in the wake of the colonial pipeline cyberattack.
The EPA is allowing certain states to sell gasoline that would usually be blocked due to pollution regulations. Twelve states -- including Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, the Carolinas and Tennessee -- will all be allowed to distribute this fuel from now until May 31.
The agency says the waiver is specifically in place to ensure there is an adequate supply of fuel, especially for emergency vehicles.
