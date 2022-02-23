MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Evergreen City Councilman Luther Upton on Wednesday pleaded guilty to threatening a police officer during his radio show, abruptly ending a trial that already had begun.

The case had raised First Amendment issues. Upton’s attorney had argued that his client’s speech was covered by the Frist Amendment and offered several examples of coarse rhetoric by national politicians and even rapper Kanye West.

But Upton admitted on Wednesday that he had committed the federal offense of interstate threatening communication on May 18 when he ripped Evergreen Officer Dexter Rudolph, who had arrested him.

Upton faces up to five years in prison and, as a convicted felon, will have to resign his City Council position.

According to court records, Rudolph responded to an accident on Nov. 16, 2020, involving Upton and arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Upton eventually pleaded guilty to the offense.

The indictment accused Upton of making a number of threating statements on the radio program:

“You see what I got right here? … You know exactly what I’m going to do.”

“But I’m urging Simp and Mayor Stallworth to do whatever you’ve got to do to get rid of that son of a b****, OK? Because if you don’t, I am.”

“And Simp, if you and Stanley don’t take care of that problem, I’m going to take care of it.” That is a reference to Police Chief James Simpson and Mayor Stanley Stallworth.

I dare him to stop me again. ’Cuz when he pulls me over, I’m going to put him down. I’m just telling ya now, I’m tired of it.”

Sentencing is set for May 27.