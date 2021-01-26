EVERGREEN, Ala. (WALA) – A dispute between a hardware store owner and a truck driver erupted in gunfire over the weekend, according to police.
The trucker, Jessie Ewing, told FOX10 News that the owner of Salter Hardware fired three shots at him after he pulled into the parking lot.
“It didn’t intimidate me,” Ewing said, describing his reaction to seeing the weapon. “But I didn’t think he was going to use the damn gun.”
Police Sgt. Mike Ellis confirmed that authorities had taken a report.
“The investigation, which is ongoing, led to the fact that there was three shots that were fired,” he said.
Ellis said investigators have spoken to the suspect and a witness.
“There was evidence that was collected at the scene,” he said. “And from what the victim stated and what from the witnesses stated was clearly just menacing … I would say we do have enough evidence that it is a clear case of menacing.”
Since no one was struck and no property sustained damage, Ellis said, the charge would be a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of a year in jail. He said Ewing has 12 months from the date of the incidence to swear out a criminal complaint. Ewing told FOX10 News that he intends to do just that on Wednesday.
The hardware store’s owner, Jerry Salter, offered a different take on Sunday’s events. He said Ewing pulled his rig into the parking lot and ignore requests to pull it back. He said the driver moved to within inches of him.
“He was on private property, and he attempted to run me over,” Salter said.
He said he fired shots in an attempt to take out the 18-wheeler’s tires after the vehicle moved toward a sidewalk. He said he was trying to call the police and wanted to keep the driver from leaving before they arrived.
Ewing denied that. He said that Salter began cursing at him and that a pickup truck blocked him in before he could pull out.
Salter showed FOX10 News where the heavy rig maneuvered over the small parking lot.
“We had a busted pipe right there,” he said.
Salter said he already has ordered barriers to block big trucks.
“We’re fixing to make it so they can’t get in here,” he said.
Salter said this is not the first time he has had trouble with trucking companies. He said about 10 years ago, a trucker would leave trailers on his property overnight. After failing to get satisfaction from the trucking company, he said, he had the trailers towed away.
“We haven’t had any problems since,” he said.
Salter said his next step is to sue the driver and the company.
Jennifer Ewing, the truck driver’s niece, said Salter’s conduct was unprofessional at the very least.
“I mean you got to have customer service if you’re a business owner,” she said. “I’m a business owner, and I don't act like that with my customers or no one.”
