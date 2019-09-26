On October 1, Alabama high school seniors will have access to the FAFSA form and can start applying for federal financial aid. Most Alabama students who complete the FAFSA will get a Pell Grant of up to $6,195 to pay for their higher education - but in 2018, Alabama students left more than $47 million in cash for college on the table by not taking advantage of FAFSA opportunities. Alabama Possible is committed to educating high school seniors and their support system about available FAFSA opportunities through the Cash for College Alabama program.
Filling out the FAFSA can be a daunting process, particularly for high school students who may not have the necessary information readily on hand. Because of this, many forego completing the form. The result? Money left on the table that could be used to supporting Alabama college students.
For more information visit Fafsa.gov.
