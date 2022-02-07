Jackson, Ala. (WALA)—A mystery coming from the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, a family of four has disappeared. Two adults and two children were reported missing by family Monday morning.

According to CCSO, their names are Stephanie, Hailey, and Melanie Jackson, ages 30, 11, and 4, along with Stephanie’s partner Brittany Mozingo, 32. The family supposedly traveled to Mobile Saturday but never made it home.

Family friends said the last they heard, they were allegedly spending the night in Mobile.

"We can't confirm that they were in Mobile when they called,” said Sheriff DeWayne Smith. “That's where they said they were, but we tend to believe they were somewhere else."

They were driving in a tan 2006 Nissan Xterra, and though Sheriff Smith said they may have left willingly, deputies still want to find out where the family is.

"Whenever there are kids involved, we should always be concerned,” he said.

The sheriff's office has issued a be on the lookout for this family nationwide.

Call the Clarke County Sheriff's Office at 251-275-4254 with any information.