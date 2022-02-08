MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The search for a family of four reported missing in Clarke County ended Tuesday with deputies saying they were all found safe in New Mexico.

The sheriff said the family traveled there on their own accord.

Stephanie Jackson, her partner Brittany Mozingo, and two children were reported missing over the weekend when family members said they did not return home from a shopping trip to Mobile.

The sheriff's office said the family went to Las Cruces, New Mexico where another relative lives.