VINEMONT, Ala. (AP) - A man and his daughter have been identified as the victims of an airplane crash in north Alabama. The Cullman County coroner says 40-year-old Tyler Wesley Walker and 10-year-old Brooklyn Walker of Vinemont died in the crash at Cullman Regional Airport on Sunday.
The airport manager says federal officials were still investigating the crash on Monday. The manager says Walker was an experienced pilot who often flew out of the airport.
