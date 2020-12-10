Nearly two months after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, Alabama counties impacted by the storm are finally getting some help.
Gov. Kay Ivey said President Trump approved federal assistance for 19 counties in the state.
The governor said, “On my call with President Trump earlier today, he assured me that we could consider our request for federal aid following Hurricane Zeta done, and he quickly delivered. Within hours of our call, FEMA approved our request for public and individual assistance. This will go a long way in providing the people impacted by Zeta the help they need.”
Counties eligible for public assistance include Autauga, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Talladega, Washington, and Wilcox.
Counties eligible for individual assistance include, Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.