There’s some good news for folks digging out from under damage in Gulf Shores. Cleanup will begin Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 thanks to a federal disaster declaration announced Sunday. The contractor is getting equipment inspected by the city and they have tons to pick up.
A few loads of debris have already been brought to the dump site adjacent to the airport in Gulf Shores. Just some of what has been removed from city property, it’s only a drop in the bucket of what’s left to go. Public Works officials said the total amount will be around 300,000 cubic yards, and that just accounts for vegetative debris. To put it in perspective, that would fill up 12,000 standard dump trucks.
“It’s going to be a big operation but the trucks we’re bringing in have the capacity of about a hundred and forty cubic yards, so they’re roughly seven times the size of a normal dump truck,” said Gulf Shores Public Works director, Mark Acreman. “That’s how we’re going to get this done and get it done as soon as possible.”
Every street, from the Beach Highway to inland neighborhoods is piled high with Hurricane Sally’s discards. Residents and city crews have spent the last six days trying to clear streets and yards. Much has been done, but there’s still a long way to go. The sooner debris is removed the sooner residents can try and get back to a normal life.
“It’s awesome to hear that. We could all use a dose of normalcy around here,” said Gulf Shores resident, Charlotte Young. “It’s just been…with COVID and everything and now the hurricane, it’s just been really, really been hard for everybody to be normal.”
Thanks to the disaster declaration, that could be sooner than later. Funding has now been freed up, allowing cities like Gulf Shores to streamline the process, getting clean-up contractors to work.
“By the declaration coming earlier than expected, those time tables get moved forward a couple days, so what it does is it gives the citizens a couple days where they’re going to start to see some really heavy pushes to start to remove this debris, where they may have had to wait a couple of days before they saw those crews moving in,” Acreman explained.
Debris removal alone will cost nearly six million dollars. The city asks that residents separate their items according to type, putting vegetative debris in one pile, building material in another and appliances in another. Cleanup crews will be making a few passes through all areas until everything is removed.
