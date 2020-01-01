MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- In Monroe County, Sheriff Tom Boatwright reports that the Monroe County Sheriff's Office brought 2019 to an end with three felony drug arrests.
Napoleon Booker Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana).
Paul "PeeWee" Fleming was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia 2nd and resisting arrest.
Major Betts was charged with possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana).
All three suspects await a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.