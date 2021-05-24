FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities in Flomaton report that they responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash involving a child Sunday and that the crash resulted in a fatality.

It was about 5 p.m. Sunday when the Flomaton Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a child involved in an ATV crash on private property in the Upper Creek Road community.

Responding agencies included the Flomaton Fire Department, the Flomaton Police Department and Medstar 16. The fire department and Medstar 16 rendered aid, according to a news release from the FPD police chief's office.

Officers with the FPD began investigating the crash.

One occupant of the crashed ATV was transported by helicopter to a trauma center in Pensacola, where that individual was pronounced deceased, according to the news release.

No involved parties' names will be released by the police department because all are under adult age, the release states.

At this time the FPD is conducting what is being described as a lengthy investigation into the total circumstances of the crash. This investigation is being worked alongside the Escambia County Department of Human Resources according to established policy, the news release states.

The case will be presented to the Escambia County District Attorney's Office for review.

No criminal charges have been filed.

"On behalf of the Flomaton Police Department, we send our highest respects to the families of both underage victims involved in the crash," Police Chief Charles Thompson III writes in the news release. "Our community lost a precious soul, ad we together as one are grieving."