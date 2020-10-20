MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) would like to remind anglers of the flounder changes that were adopted on August 1, 2019.
Flounder will be closed for harvest during the entire month of November for both commercial and recreational fishermen.
The harvest of flounder will resume on December 1, 2020, at 12:01am.
The recreational size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is five per person.
The commercial size limit is 14 inches total length with a daily limit of 40 per person or 40 per vessel.
