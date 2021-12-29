You have permission to edit this article.
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

Nancy Worley

FILE-In this Wednesday, July 11, 2007 file photo, former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley enters the Montgomery County Courthouse for her trial on charges of violating election laws, in Montgomery, Ala. Enfeebled by years of Republican dominance in Alabama and plagued more recently by infighting and debt, the Alabama Democratic Party does not have the means to offer much help to what some members see as their best slate of candidates in years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

 Rob Carr

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nancy Worley, a prominent figure in Alabama politics and the former secretary of state, has died at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by the Alabama Democratic Party, of which she served as chairwoman from 2013-2019.

While her cause of death is not yet confirmed, she was recently admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness. Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed described her as “gravely ill.”

Worley served as Alabama’s secretary of state from 2003-2007.

A former educator, she also served two terms as president of the Alabama Education Association from 1983-1984 and again from 1995-1997.

