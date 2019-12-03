MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama officer with a history of domestic violence arrests has surrendered to police hours after his estranged wife was found dead in a parking lot.
Mountain Brook police discovered Megan Montgomery's body early Sunday. Police named her husband, Jason McIntosh, a suspect.
McIntosh's attorney says he surrendered the former Hoover officer. Records obtained by news outlets show police had responded to prior domestic violence situations between the two. Formal charges are pending.
