MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- A day after he resigned from the Alabama Legislature, former State Sen. David Burkette was arrested in Montgomery.
According to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Burkette violated state campaign finance laws.
Burkette is accused of failing to deposit campaign contributions to his campaign checking account. The AG said Burkette was running for Montgomery City Council in 2015 and 2016 when he deposited $3,625 in campaign donations to his personal bank account.
Marshall said a violation of Fair Campaign Practices Act is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine not exceeding $6,000.
Burkette is a retired educator who served on the Montgomery City Council from 2007 to 2018. In 2018, he was elected to the State Senate.
A special election will be held to fill his seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.