AUBURN, Ala. (WALA)-- According to Opelika-Auburn News, Patrick Fain Dye, the coach who defined Auburn football for a generation, died on Monday morning according to rapidly spreading reports. He was 80.
He won four conference championships at Auburn. His first in 1983, won with superstar Bo Jackson, marked Auburn’s first in 26 years at the time. A year earlier, through Jackson’s legendary leap at the goal line, Auburn beat rival Alabama for the first time after nine straight losses. Auburn has led the series since.
He later won claim to three straight league titles in 1987, 1988 and 1989. In that time he was instrumental in shifting the Iron Bowl series to Jordan-Hare Stadium, then winning the epic ‘First Time Ever’ in 1989.
He is survived by four children and nine grandchildren.
Upon learning of the passing of Dye, Alabama Gov. Kaye Ivey shared the following statement:
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Pat Dye -- a great man, coach and member of the Auburn family. Not only was he a phenomenal football coach, but an even better person. For years, I have known Pat personally and have always valued his friendship and colorful commentary. He had great takes on both football and life. Coach Dye truly embodied the Auburn spirit. He will be missed not only by the Auburn family, but the entire state of Alabama. War Eagle, Coach. Your life and legacy lives on.”
