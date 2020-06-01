In this Oct. 31, 2014, file photo, Pat Dye is shown in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame. A lawsuit accuses former Auburn University football coach Pat Dye of causing a vehicle crash and refusing to let the other driver leave afterward. The suit filed in Macon County on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, says Dye collided with a vehicle driven by Jimmie Lee McCoy Sr., who was injured. The suit claims Dye and another man then took McCoy to Dye's home and wouldn't let him leave. The suit contends Dye was intoxicated at the time of the crash on July 6. (AP Photo/The Florida Times-Union, Bruce Lipsky, File)