Dr. James S. "Doc" Ferguson, former director of the University of Alabama Million Dollar Band and the Pride of the South Marching Band at the University of Mississippi, died on March 17. He was 85.

At the time of his death Ferguson and his wife resided in Woodstock, Ga.

After directing high school bands in Mississippi for several years, from 1966 to 1970 Ferguson was the director of bands at Ole Miss.

In 1971 and through the 1983 Crimson Tide football season, Ferguson was director of bands at the University of Alabama. In this time he led the Million Dollar Band halftime shows from the 50 yard lines at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Legion Field in Birmingham and from football stadiums across the Southeastern Conference and the nation as UA’s famous marching band traveled and appeared on national television broadcasts.

A lasting tradition at Alabama football games that can be attributed to Ferguson is the popular cheer now known as Rammer Jammer. Adapted from a similar crowd participation favorite from Ferguson's time as the University of Mississippi band director, at Alabama football games he would instruct his drum majors to have the Million Dollar Band play what he called "the Old Miss Cheer."

After retiring from band directing following the 1983 season, Ferguson moved into another field as he started Datron Software Services in Birmingham. Later, in Atlanta, he worked with Oracle.

Ferguson retired for good in 2011 to enjoy nature and create musical projects, according to his obituary.

The obituary states: "Jim remained an ardent student of all subjects for his lifetime. In the weeks preceding his death he had decided he was going to learn to play piano like Dr. John. He was doing very well on the piece, 'Just a Closer Walk with Thee.'"

"Doc," as his Million Dollar Band members affectionately called him, frequently returned to Tuscaloosa over the ensuing decades to conduct various editions of the UA Alumni Band and to participate in other activities involving the Million Dollar Band and the university's School of Music.

Ferguson was succeeded as Million Dollar Band director by his former assistant director, Kathryn Scott. She in turn was eventually succeeded by her former assistant director, Dr. Kenneth Ozzello, the band's current director.