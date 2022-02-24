(WALA) -- Ukraine is under attack with Russian forces launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine overnight.

More than 5,000 miles away, all Joe Savage can do is watch and worry about his Roads of Hope team.

“I was up most of the night trying to check on our people over there,” Savage said.

Savage is the founder of Roads of Hope. The organization rescues orphans in Eastern Europe before they can be trafficked.

“This morning I’m waking up feeling like we’re looking at a Category 5 hurricane that’s called the Russian military coming straight at where we are,” Savage said. “What you do about that? I don’t really have the answer other than pray.”

The air and ground assault is the most significant attack since World War II.

Savage has three decades of experience in the area and says he is shocked Russian President Vladimir Putin would do this.

“I never imagined that he literally would be flying planes into Ukrainian airspace and be shooting missiles and not just attacking one area of the east side of Ukraine, but hitting the capitol city of Kiev,” Savage said.

As the Russian military continues with its attack, Ukrainian forces are fighting back.

Now for many, they are on the outside looking into the turmoil hitting Eastern Europe.

“I keep up with it really close because I travel back and forth because we have so much interest there but, golly, to do what President Putin has done overnight is just outlandish and it cannot be tolerated,” Savage said.

Savage is going to be keeping a very close eye on all of the developments to see how dangerous this is going to get. His goal is the safety of his team and the orphans they help.