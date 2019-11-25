A four-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, November 24, has claimed the life of a Century, FL., male juvenile and injured another.
Officials say a seven-year-old male juvenile was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado he was riding in was struck by a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by William Farris, 20, of Pensacola.
The juvenile was transported to Evergreen Medical Center where he died from his injures. Farris was injured and transported to Evergreen Medical Center.
The driver of the Chevrolet, April Graham, 30, of Century, was uninjured in the crash.
A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Philippe Abrigo, 66, of Orange Park FL. and a 2013 Ford F-250 driven by Michael Callens, 55, of Birmingham received minor damage in the crash.
The crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 96.4 mile marker, one mile west of Evergreen.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
