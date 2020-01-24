ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Monroeville man was killed and five others injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday in Alabama's Escambia County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said that at about 5:45 p.m. ALEA State Troopers responded to the fatal, four-vehicle crash on Alabama 21 near Ross Road in western Escambia County.
Warren Demetrick Stallworth, 39, of Monroeville, was traveling south when his 2019 Acura TLX collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Spencer Rogers, 36, of Atmore, ALEA said. Also involved in the crash was a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sherry Ann Dale, 60, of Frisco City and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Sharon Banks, 53, of Monroeville.
ALEA said Rogers, Dale, Banks, and two others were transported for treatment of injuries.
Stallworth, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, ALEA said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.