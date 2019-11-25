During this Thanksgiving holiday, officials with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers say many can celebrate with their families because of lifesaving blood donors and are thankful for the lifesaving gift they received.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers would like to also thank all blood donors who register to donate November 27 through December 1 with a free* Fandango Movie Ticket**.
Each year, heading into the holiday season, the need for blood in local hospitals often increases, while donations decrease. This is due to busy schedules, travel and poor weather. Blood donors are needed every day to make sure hospitals have what is needed to help patients.
LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to University Hospital (formerly USA Medical Center), USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital and Grove Hill Hospital. Please help by donating blood, and enjoy a night at the theatre on LifeSouth.
Visit a LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile. To find a location near you visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is required.
