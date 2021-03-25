MONROE CO., Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, has claimed the life of a Frisco City woman.

Officials say 42-year-old Shannon Odom of Frisco City was injured when the 2015 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Belinda Odom, 44, also of Frisco City, was a passenger in the pickup and was killed as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred on Monroe County 18 near W. Street, three miles south of Excel, in Monroe County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.