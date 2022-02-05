(WALA) -- A man wanted in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire-plot surrendered to authorities in Hondo, Texas, early Saturday morning, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Darin Christopher Starr turned himself over to law enforcement at 1:30 a.m. in Hondo.

Members of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office are traveling to Texas to take Starr into custody and transport him back to Coffee County, Ala.

No other details were available at this time.

Starr was wanted for his alleged role in the murder of his former sister-in-law who was shot and killed outside her home on November 27, 2017, in Coffee County.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Starr in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 2, 2021, after he was charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

On Friday, the FBl, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers had offered reward money totaling $22,500 for information leading to Starr’s arrest.