With only a few days remaining in the Alabama legislative session, the comprehensive gaming bill will head to the House floor for a vote.
The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee voted Tuesday to advance the bill.
The amendment would create a state lottery, with proceeds going to education.
The bill would also allow for casinos at approved sites in the state including one in Mobile.
If passed by the Legislature, the amendment would go to voters in the November 2022 election.
