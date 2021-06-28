Eight children who were killed in an Interstate 65 traffic pileup as Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rain to the region will be remembered in a public ceremony next month.

The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch announced its plans for the July 15 ceremony via social media. Calling the event A Celebration of Life Memorial Service, the organization says it will be held at Church of the Highlands in Auburn. The service will begin at 1 p.m.

The eight teenage girls attended Reeltown High School, and four of them were residents of the girls ranch.

The I-65 pileup happened June 19 in Butler County as the group was returning from a trip to Gulf Shores. The victims were in a passenger van that caught fire.

A man in a separate vehicle and his 9-month-old daughter also died in the incident.