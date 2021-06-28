Eight children who were killed in an Interstate 65 traffic pileup as Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rain to the region will be remembered in a public ceremony next month.
The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch announced its plans for the July 15 ceremony via social media. Calling the event A Celebration of Life Memorial Service, the organization says it will be held at Church of the Highlands in Auburn. The service will begin at 1 p.m.
The eight teenage girls attended Reeltown High School, and four of them were residents of the girls ranch.
The I-65 pileup happened June 19 in Butler County as the group was returning from a trip to Gulf Shores. The victims were in a passenger van that caught fire.
A man in a separate vehicle and his 9-month-old daughter also died in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.