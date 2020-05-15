MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) today announced proposal submissions in response to the ADOC’s Request for Proposal (RFP) to improve the state’s prison infrastructure.
The proposals were due to the ADOC on May 14, 2020, and were opened on May 15, 2020. The public opening was held virtually out of an abundance of caution and in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on COVID-19 as it relates to large public gatherings in enclosed spaces.
The following developer teams each submitted a proposal for evaluation to construct at least two new men’s facilities: Alabama Prison Transformation Partners (Star America; BL Harbert International; Butler-Cohen; Arrington Watkins Architects; and Johnson Controls, Inc.) and CoreCivic (CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design). Upon the opening of the proposals, the procurement process has now progressed into a confidential proposal evaluation period.
The evaluation of received proposals will be conducted by a committee of stakeholders, including representatives from the ADOC and the Alabama Department of Finance, including the Division of Construction Management. Once the evaluation process is complete, the aforementioned committee will make informed recommendations for awards to ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn.
It is expected that the evaluation and recommendation period will last a minimum of six weeks; therefore, Governor Ivey and the ADOC plan to announce the developer team(s) later this summer.
Following the announcement of developer teams, the procurement process will progress into a confidential negotiation period in order to ensure and secure the best possible value for the state. Once negotiated, the agreed-upon financial terms will be shared publicly (expected Fall 2020).
