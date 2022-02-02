MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced millions in dollars in grant money to assist victims of domestic violence.

The $2.6 million was awarded to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence and seven non-profit agencies. Two of those agencies are the Family Counseling Center of Mobile and the Lighthouse of Baldwin County.

The groups assist victims of domestic violence as they escape from abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

“Domestic violence is a crime that inflicts physical and emotional abuse with long-ranging effects, so victims need access to professional help to begin the recovery process,” said Governor Ivey. “I commend these organizations for providing compassionate assistance to victims at a time they need it the most and for offering domestic-violence education and prevention programs.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.