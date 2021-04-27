Gov. Ivey attends groundbreaking ceremony for new Washington County emergency facility

CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey headed to Washington County on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new free-standing emergency facility.

The new facility in Chatom will provide inpatient and outpatient care for emergencies, as well as general medical and surgical care.

"We've seen in the last year more than ever, how important these are to a region, and while many hospitals in rural Alabama have closed or struggling to remain open, you all are expanding. This speaks to the grit, the determination of the people here in this area. I salute you," Gov. Ivey said at the ceremony.