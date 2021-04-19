Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants to two organizations that serve victims of domestic violence and child abuse in south Alabama.

A $95,000 grant to Penelope House Inc. will help continue providing a 24-hour crisis line, counseling, support groups and other outreach services to domestic violence victims in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties. Matching funds of $23,750 will supplement the grant.

A $19,500 grant to CARE House Inc. will help continue providing support services to child abuse victims in Baldwin County. The organization provides direct services to child victims of sexual and physical abuse including forensic interviews and advocacy. Matching funds of $4,875 will supplement the grant.

“Many lives likely have been saved because victims have access to professional help in their communities as they escape domestic violence or child abuse and start the healing process,” Ivey said for a news release. “I commend the staff members of these organizations for their dedication to serving victims in their communities.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“Gov. Ivey continues to demonstrate leadership in supporting the organizations that help victims of these horrible crimes, and ADECA stands with her in commending these organizations for their important work,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Along with grant funding, these organizations rely on local, private donations to ensure that services remain freely available to victims year-round.