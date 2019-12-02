MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced that she has awarded $1 million to support efforts to promote, educate and encourage participation among Alabamians in the 2020 Census.
The funds provided by the Legislature will go to 34 government agencies and organizations for programs to increase Alabama’s self-response rate during the 2020 Census this spring.
“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of what a full and accurate count in the 2020 Census means for Alabama," Ivey said for a news release. "Those numbers have a direct impact on billions of dollars in funding that affect schools, community programs, health care, job opportunities and just about every other aspect of our state. I thank our legislators for allocating funds for these outreach efforts, and I also commend local leaders and organizations for being proactive in these efforts.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funding allocated by the Legislature in the 2019-2020 Education Trust Fund Budget. ADECA acts as the state’s liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau and the lead state agency for 2020 Census outreach and preparation.
According to the news release, the agency is leading Ivey’s Alabama Counts initiative to ensure a maximum count in the 2020 Census which begins in mid-March 2020 when every Alabama household address will receive an invitation to respond to the census. More information is available at www.census.alabama.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.