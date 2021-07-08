MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Governor Kay Ivey is shutting down a recent report suggesting Alabama could go back into lockdown mode amid low vaccination rates.

Governor Ivey releasing a statement on social media, to quote "clear things up."

The Governor tweeting Thursday morning: “No one asked for my input for this story, and the headline is misleading. So, I'll respond here: Alabama is open for business. Vaccines are readily available, and I encourage folks to get one. The state of emergency and health orders have expired. We are moving forward.”

Part of the report in question was based on an interview with UAB Medicine's Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo. Discussed in the interview was a summer surge in cases and the recent rise of the delta variant and Alabama's low vaccination rate. Dr. Marrazzo was asked if she believed another shutdown scenario was likely.

"I think that it is unlikely here - just given the reluctance to embrace restrictions and the desire that everybody has had to get back to a quote unquote the new normal. That said there is a point you really just can't ignore what is going on and where that balance is -- is something we are going to have to grabble with over the coming days," said Dr. Marrazzo. "What I would like to say we don't even have to deal with it -- if we get people vaccinated -- avoidance, avoiding the real hard thing about making decisions about shutdown is my answer."

Meanwhile, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 27 of Alabama's 67 counties are now considered "COVID Very High Risk" again, including Mobile and Baldwin counties. It's adding urgency to get more people vaccinated. Currently less than a third of Alabamians are fully vaccinated.