MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, following the passing of Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., the last surviving 16th Street Baptist Church bomber, issued this statement:
“While serving a life sentence, Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last surviving 16th Street Baptist Church bomber, has passed away from natural causes. His role in the hateful act on Sept. 15, 1963 stole the lives of four innocent girls and injured many others. That was a dark day that will never be forgotten in both Alabama’s history and that of our nation. Although his passing will never fully take away the pain or restore the loss of life, I pray on behalf of the loved ones of all involved that our entire state can continue taking steps forward to create a better Alabama for future generations.
“Let us never forget that Sunday morning in September of 1963 and the four young ladies whose lives ended far too soon, but let us continue taking steps forward to heal, do better and honor those who sacrificed everything for Alabama and our nation to be a home of opportunity for all.”
