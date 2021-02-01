MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections today signed agreements to lease two new men’s correctional facilities to be constructed by CoreCivic’s Developer Team.
The state signed one lease agreement with Government Real Estate Solutions of Central Alabama, LLC, a CoreCivic entity, for Facility Two (Elmore County Facility), which will be constructed on Rifle Range Road in Tallassee, Alabama, and will specialize in the inmate population’s medical and mental health needs.
The state signed a second lease agreement with Government Real Estate Solutions of South Alabama, LLC, a CoreCivic entity, for Facility Three (Escambia County Facility), which will be constructed on Bell Fork Road near Atmore, Alabama.
The term of each lease agreement is 30 years. The agreements are not subject to annual renegotiation; however, options to negotiate occupancy extensions beyond the 30-year lease term are available to the state, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The binding agreements are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the respective agreements. The signed lease agreements may be viewed here (Elmore County Facility) and here (Escambia County Facility). A fact sheet that provides supplemental information about this announcement may be viewed here. Please note that trade secrets and security-related information will not be disclosed. Final lease costs, which are subject to the overall project affordability limit of $88.6 million in fiscal year 2022 dollars, will become available once financial close is achieved with CoreCivic.
“I am pleased that we have reached this important milestone in the Alabama Prison Program, the cornerstone of a multifaceted strategy to address the ADOC’s longstanding challenges and failing prison infrastructure,” Ivey said for the news release. “ADOC’s existing dilapidated infrastructure is failing at a rate of one facility every two years, exorbitant deferred maintenance costs are rising by the day, and the Courts may act imminently if real progress is not made soon – given all these risks, there is not one minute to spare."
Ivey added, “Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our State, and the driving force behind our Alabama Solution to an Alabama Problem. We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers. This is simply the best path forward.”
The governor's office says the lease agreements were signed after engaging in confidential negotiations with CoreCivic to ensure the State secures the best possible value. Negotiations with Alabama Prison Transformation Partners (Star America; BL Harbert International; Butler-Cohen; Arrington Watkins Architects; and Johnson Controls, Inc.) for the lease of Facility One, proposed to be built at a site located near AL-139/CR-2 in Bibb County, are progressing, and the state continues its diligent work on this component of the process, Ivey's office says.
“It is no secret that, due to decades of inaction and a lack of resources, our correctional system is at a crossroads. Thanks to Governor Ivey’s vision, tenacity, and leadership, we have reached an important step in our continued work to chart a transformative new course for the Department,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn for the news release. “Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude. These facilities will provide a safer, more secure environment in which our heroic staff can better deliver effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming to our inmate population.”
The ADOC anticipates construction of the Elmore County Facility and the Escambia County Facility to begin in 2021. The two facilities will provide approximately 7,000 beds and are expected to be ready for occupancy in fiscal year 2025 once construction is completed. While the ADOC will operate and staff the facilities, CoreCivic will provide ongoing facility and infrastructure maintenance and is responsible for life-cycle replacement costs through the duration of the lease term.
