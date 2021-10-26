MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spent the day in Mobile Tuesday.

We caught up with her this morning as she delivered the keynote address for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce's Forum Alabama.

That event series — which concluded Tuesday morning — gave local leaders and chamber members a chance to ask their most pressing questions to those representing us in Washington and Montgomery.

“Everything gets cut down to small soundbites, which is just the nature of the business, so this is an opportunity to go into some greater depth about where she wants to take the state, things that are going on, and again, give people a chance to ask questions,” said Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Terry Harbin.

One of the biggest topics of conversation: Her opposition to federal vaccine mandates.

“It makes no sense to have a federal law and a state law at odds, because that puts the business owner right in the middle, in a bad position," Ivey sayd. "So I just encourage all of our state entities to work with us and work with the attorney general as things develop in the case, and we’ll win this thing in the courts."

Ivey also touched on things like the special session, ongoing infrastructure improvements and the state’s economic recovery.

The breakfast on University of South Alabama’s campus was just one of four stops for Ivey while she’s here in the Port City.