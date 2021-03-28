Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will tour parts of the state on Monday hit hard during the most recent tornado outbreak.

Ten tornadoes touched down in the state on March 25 according to the National Weather Service.

At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down

The governor will start her tour in Calhoun County where five people were killed by an EF2 tornado with winds hitting 130 mph. She will then travel to Hale County where two tornadoes touched down.

Shelby County twister tore off roofs, knocked in cinder blocks – but spared lives

Gov. Ivey will wrap up the day in Shelby County, where every house in the Eagle Point neighborhood suffered heavy damage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.