Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will tour parts of the state on Monday hit hard during the most recent tornado outbreak.

Ten tornadoes touched down in the state on March 25 according to the National Weather Service.

The governor will start her tour in Calhoun County where five people were killed by an EF2 tornado with winds hitting 130 mph. She will then travel to Hale County where two tornadoes touched down.

Gov. Ivey will wrap up the day in Shelby County, where every house in the Eagle Point neighborhood suffered heavy damage.