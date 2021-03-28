Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will tour parts of the state on Monday hit hard during the most recent tornado outbreak.
Ten tornadoes touched down in the state on March 25 according to the National Weather Service.
The governor will start her tour in Calhoun County where five people were killed by an EF2 tornado with winds hitting 130 mph. She will then travel to Hale County where two tornadoes touched down.
Gov. Ivey will wrap up the day in Shelby County, where every house in the Eagle Point neighborhood suffered heavy damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.