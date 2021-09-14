MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her campaign Facebook page was temporarily suspended on Tuesday. The company told FOX10 News that it was a mistake.

The governor claimed the ban was for her post about President Biden's proposed vaccine requirements.

Last week, President Biden said his administration will require companies with at least 100 workers to make sure workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

The governor said the post that led to her page's suspension read, "You bet I’m standing in the way. And if he thinks he’s going to move me out of the way, he’s got another thing coming. I’m standing as strong as a bull for Alabama against this outrageous Washington overreach. Bring it on."

An Ivey campaign official claimed Facebook stated the post went against its community standards.

But in a statement to FOX10 News, a Facebook company spokesperson wrote, “Earlier today, the Governor’s campaign page was mistakenly restricted for less than an hour for reasons unrelated to any posted content. When we learned of our mistake, the page was quickly restored.”

Facebook said the page was incorrectly flagged as an imposter account.

After the page was reinstated, Ivey's camp released this statement attributed to the governor, "Facebook banned my campaign page this morning. We fought back and won. Evidently, they’re upset that I said I’m standing in the way of President Biden to protect Alabamians from this outrageous overreach by the federal government. If big tech thinks they can silence us and that I won’t fight back, then honey, they haven’t met me. They have another thing coming. I’m not backing down. I never will. We’re fighting Washington. We’ll fight big tech too.”

Governor Ivey is still encouraging people to get the COVID vaccine, saying, "It is a safe and effective tool at our fingertips, so, let’s roll up our sleeves and get this thing beat.”