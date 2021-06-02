Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today announced the official launch of her reelection campaign for governor.

A news release announcing the campaign boasts that Ivey's first term was marked with historic economic growth, record-low unemployment and critical improvements in education and to the state’s infrastructure. But more work remains, it states.

“Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Ivey said in announcing her campaign for reeelection in 2022. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”

The announcements trumpets that under Ivey’s leadership Alabamians "have seen results, historic achievements and their values protected. In the last four years, Alabama has created over 44,000 new jobs, built the best business climate of all 50 states and reached the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history, with more jobs available now than ever before."

It states that Ivey knows a great deal of work remains, however, and thatand she is ready to continue leading Alabama "to even greater heights."

Campaign Chairman Jimmy Rane said for the news release: “Alabama’s historic achievements are a direct result of Governor Ivey’s effective leadership. She has not only delivered results; she has proven that she can make the tough decisions to do what is right and best for the people of Alabama, leading this state to have one of the strongest comebacks in the country. There is no doubt that in a second term, Governor Ivey would continue leading with optimism, determination to tackle challenges head on, and she will keep Alabama growing and thriving.”