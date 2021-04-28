MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (RESTORE Council) approved $302 million in funding decisions for restoration activities spanning the Gulf Coast states.

Alabama will benefit with projects totaling more than $81 million for restoration activities to address injuries in Alabama resulting from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. Alabama’s projects, approved as part of Funded Priorities Lists 3a and 3b, include:

• Perdido River Land Conservation and Habitat Enhancements ($28 million)

• Coastal Alabama Regional Water Quality Program ($35 million)

• Perdido Watershed Water Quality Improvements & Restoration Assessment Program ($1.5 million)

• Enhancing Hydrologic Connectivity in Justin’s Bay (Mobile Bay) ($1 million)

• Enhancing Gulf Waters through Forested Watershed Restoration ($10 million to Alabama Forestry Commission)

• Gulf of Mexico GulfCorps Program ($2 million)

• Flow Decision Support Tool for Mobile and Perdido River Basins ($3.4 million)

• Tribal Youth Coastal Restoration Program ($225,000)

Today’s vote marks the completion of the RESTORE Council’s third Funded Priorities List, developed in two phases.

The first phase, approved in February 2020 and referred to as FPL 3a, included two large-scale projects: The River Reintroduction into the Maurepas Swamp in Louisiana and Perdido River Land Conservation and Habitat Enhancements in Alabama. Today’s second phase, FPL 3b, will address a range of ecosystem needs in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas.

Additional Gulfwide programs will benefit all five states impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Information on restoration in Alabama can be found at https://www.alabamacoastalrestoration.org/. Additionally, the projects and programs included in FPL 3b as well as prior FPL activities can be found on the RESTORE Council’s website.