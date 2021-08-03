MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday, a statewide partnership between the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and KultureCity, making ALEA the nation’s first state law enforcement agency to train and become sensory-inclusive.

KultureCity is a non-profit organization recognized throughout the nation for utilizing its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for individuals with sensory needs or those with invisible disabilities.

The program’s training focuses on instilling understanding, acceptance, and empathy in first responders toward those who have sensory needs. The goal of this training is to enhance future interactions between law enforcement and the community to create the best outcomes.

“Individuals with sensory-issues have often been misdiagnosed or received delayed assistance due to the lack of understanding of their sensory issues,” Governor Ivey said. “I’m proud ALEA took initiative to train all sworn officers to be aware of and properly identify those with invisible disabilities. KultureCity training goes hand in hand with my administration’s goal to make mental health a priority and provide critical support to those that need it the most.”

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “We are committed to continuously developing new ways to improve our overall operations and interactions with all citizens and today’s partnership is a testament to that commitment. As we move forward, it is my deepest and sincerest hope that ALEA becomes known throughout the nation as an agency that is devoted to training and equipping personnel for responding to situations with empathy, compassion, and the necessary skills to interact with all citizens, but particularly those who are most vulnerable.” Secretary Taylor added, “I want to thank Governor Ivey for her dedication to law enforcement and for supporting this partnership. We are honored to work with the Governor and KultureCity in a combined effort to deepen and diversify training within our agency.”

KultureCity began its training with a primary focus on entertainment and social venues across the United States. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created more than 700 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries with personnel trained on interacting with individuals who have sensory needs or invisible disabilities.