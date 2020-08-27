MONTGOMERY, Ala. --According to the Governor's office, Governor Ivey has approved the Alabama National Guard to send up to 350 military police to handle civil unrest in Wisconsin, if needed.
Additionally, she has approved the Alabama National Guard to send four Black Hawk helicopters to Louisiana to assist with hurricane impact.
This is a developing story.
