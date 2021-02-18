MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $505,552 to continue a program that assists inmates at seven state prisons to overcome drug addictions which in many cases led to their incarceration.

The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is a volunteer six-month course intended to break the link between drug addiction and criminal activity.

The program will be conducted by counselors who specialize in drug addictions. Inmates enrolled in the program will be subject to urinalysis testing throughout their incarceration.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the program from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Governor Ivey notified Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn that the grant had been approved.